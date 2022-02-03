A POPULAR shoe store at a shopping centre in Clacton is set to undergo a major overhaul.
Pavers Shoes, at Clacton Shopping Village, will see a complete refit, including the installation of a new Skechers shoes department.
The Pavers store has been at the shopping outlet, in Stephenson Road West, for more than ten years.
It will close on Sunday for a full store refit and makeover and will reopen on February 11 at 10am.
Area manager Samara Williams said: “We are extremely pleased to be giving our store in Clacton Shopping Village a fabulous facelift, after what has been several years of positive growth supported by both our local and tourist customers.
“We are also excited to highlight we will now be featuring a Skechers department in store based on popular demand.”
The updated store will be a high street Pavers layout and will stock Pavers own-brand styles as well as a brand new Skechers department, Relife, Reiker, Bugatti and Flyflot.
Most of the styles at the shopping outlet retail with 30 per cent off the recommended retail price.
The opening event will include complimentary Pavers biscuits and competition to win a free pair of shoes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.