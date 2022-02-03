Clacton Bowling Club (CBC) will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year by hosting special events.
The club’s outdoor season will start on Saturday, April 9 and the opening drive will take place on Sunday, April 10.
The opening drive will have the support of Tendring Council chief executive Ian Davidson and chairman Jeff Bray alongside club president David Mitchell-Gears MBE.
Mr Mitchell-Gears is also the ex-chairman of Bowls England and has been a member of CBC for over 50 years.
Clacton Bowling Club will also offer free membership to all new members, those interested can attend the club's open days on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1st from 10am to 4pm.
Chelsea Pensioners bowling club will visit on Wednesday, August 3 and CBC will host a Bowls England friendly match on Tuesday, May 17.
For more information on how to register, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.