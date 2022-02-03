POLICE stopped an offender and seized a car during a series of high visibility patrols across Tendring.
Essex Police’s disruptor team carried out patrols across the district last week, including in Harwich and Dovercourt.
The team’s ten additional officers joined local policing teams in the district for three days.
A spokesman for the Tendring team said: “Officers from the disruptor team conducted a series of high visibility patrols in Tendring, supporting our teams.
“The team was proactive, engaging with residents, ensuring compliance with local dispersal orders, addressing anti-social behaviour and the illegal use of vehicles on the roads, all of which were to improve the quality of life for local residents.
“During their time here, they apprehended an outstanding offender, assisted with incidents involving the mention of weapons and carried out multiple vehicle stops.
“A vehicle was searched resulting in the seizure of cannabis, four vehicles were seized for having no insurance and the drivers reported for this offence.”
The spokesman thanked the disruptor team for their support during the initiative, which also included patrols in Clacton.
“We look forward to seeing them in Tendring again soon,” he added.
