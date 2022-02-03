A man has been charged with murder following the death of a Canadian woman in Essex on Tuesday.
Police officers were called to an address in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, at about 4pm on Tuesday (February 1).
It followed reports of a disturbance at an address.
Sadly, despite the efforts of paramedics, a 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
Essex Police are now able to provisionally name the woman as Ashley Wadsworth, from Vernon, British Columbia, Canada.
Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday February 3).
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would continue to ask if you have any information, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote crime incident 717 of February 1."
You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.