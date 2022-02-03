ESSEX Highways is offering free cycle training for those who wish to take up or return to cycling.
Training is provided through the ‘Safer, Greener, Healthier’ campaign aimed at making it easier for people in Essex to travel more sustainably.
Working in partnership with the Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP), the training is delivered by qualified cycling instructors.
The beginners’ course comprises four 45-minute sessions and the confidence boosting and advanced training comprises
Lee Scott, Essex councillor responsible for highways maintenance and sustainable transport said: “Here at Essex County Council, we’re working on a number of safer, greener, healthier initiatives to encourage residents to get cycling, especially for shorter journeys.
“Whether you’re travelling to work, school or the shops, our message is to get on your bike and our training will help you do just that.
“The health benefits of cycling are well-documented. But if every car owner in Essex did just one less one-mile journey by car, that alone would save 13,000 tonnes of CO2 a year.”
Those interested have until the end of March 2022 to register and take part.
For more information and to register click here.
