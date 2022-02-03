A DRUG addict who assaulted and threatened a terminally-ill relative as part of a bid to get cash to fuel his habit has been jailed.

Dean Rodman, 42, flew into a rage after his demands for the 78-year-old woman’s phone were refused.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he proceeded to rifle through her pockets as she tried to fight him off.

The victim, described as a close family member, found Rodman in the living room of her Clacton home on November 1 last year.

She was left bruised and terrified in the resultant attack, which the court heard lasted between 20 and 30 minutes.

Judge Timothy Walker said: “This was a victim aged 78 years, terminally ill with lung cancer and suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

“But all you were concerned with was getting hold of her phone.

“She refused to allow that, you patted through her pockets in order to try and get hold of it, she attempted to fight you off but couldn’t.

“Once you got hold of her phone you demanded she transfer money to, presumably, in her words, your drug dealer.

“She refused that, as a result you threatened to harm yourself with a knife, presumably trying to emotionally blackmail her so she would give you some money for your drug habit.”

The court heard when the victim tried to flee the house, Rodman grabbed her wrist and refused to allow her to pass.

When she eventually managed to escape, the heroin and crack cocaine addict grabbed her and dragged her back inside.

Judge Walker said: “You threatened to ‘beat her black and blue’ and made further threats to her whilst in the house, pinning her down or at least towering over her demanding again she unlock the phone.”

The court heard Rodman, of no fixed address, has 60 convictions for 132 previous offences.

He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Annie Fraser, mitigating, said: “At the time of the offence my client was effectively, both mentally and due to his addiction issues, really breaking down.

“He describes himself as acting like a zombie and initially had no recollection whatsoever of the offence.”

She said since the offence, he had begun to “sort himself out” while in custody, remaining drug free.

Rodman was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.

