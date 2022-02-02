MOTORISTS can apply for a sought after parking spot after a set of old garages were rebuilt in Clacton.
Eleven concrete garages in Wargrave Road were demolished several years ago, and Tendring Council has recently replaced them with ten new garages built to a modern design.
Built by Manningtree-based contractors Rose Builders, the garages are wider to accommodate modern cars.
The materials used in the construction will also help rain water to drain away.
Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council's cabinet member for housing, said garages were an important amenity.
“There is always substantial demand for garage rental and so replacing these former facilities with something more modern, and useable, is important for our residents,” he said.
“Due to that demand we know this new amenity will be put to good use.”
The council manages more than 350 garages throughout the district, with waiting lists at all sites.
The authority said its garage are only to be used for vehicle storage.
The new garages in Wargrave Road will be let to three people who had garages on the original site, with the remaining seven allocated to people on the waiting list.
People can apply to join the waiting list at tendringdc.gov.uk/housing/apply-council-owned-garage.
