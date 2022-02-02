MORE than £40,000 has been handed to groups supporting the community across north Essex.

The East of England Co-op has awarded £43,978 in grants to 16 organisations in the county as part of the latest round of funding from its Community Cares Fund.

The Co-op set up the fund in April 2020 in response to the pandemic and has so far donated more than £490,000 to support local communities.

Grants were awarded to voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations that deliver projects supporting community action, hunger or mental health and wellbeing.

One of the beneficiaries is Inclusion Ventures, who have received a £4,500 grant to create a new community garden in Jaywick.

The new space will be used by both children and adults to grow fruit and vegetables to help promote healthy eating and encourage appreciation for food.

Project director Sarah Hannass said: “This funding is so welcome and is a great start to the year.

"It will enable us to bring some warmth and nourishment to a variety of activities for our children, families and seniors from our brand new community hub in Jaywick.”

Lawford Primary School also received £1,500 to replace raised beds that help children’s understanding of gardening and how to produce healthy vegetables.

Headteacher Abbie Fairbairn said: “I am so pleased that we will be able to replace the raised beds that were lost through the construction process for our new building.

"The opportunity to support children’s wellbeing by gardening and making the links to where our food comes from will be an invaluable part of the support we can give our children for many years to come.”

Niall O’Keeffe, joint chief executive, said the East of England Co-op works with the Essex Community Foundation to distribute the fund.

“We look forward to seeing all the work come to life and make a genuine difference at a critical time," he said.

The next round of funding from the Community Cares Fund is due to open in late spring.

For more information and to apply for a grant, go to eastofengland.coop/community/community-cares-fund/grantsawards.