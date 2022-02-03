A MUM has said her daughter is now too frightened to sleep after a spooky figure described as “the scum of the earth” was caught lurking on her driveaway.

Sarah Moore, from Coppins Road, Clacton, was relaxing at home at 8.30pm on Monday with her husband and their four young children.

While doing so, the family home’s Ring doorbell sent an alert to Sarah’s phone after its motion sensor had been triggered, suggesting someone was nearby.

After noticing a man walking off into the distance the mum-of-four’s husband darted outside and walked down to the road, but by this point he had vanished.

“My husband could not see him anywhere, he even went down the road but couldn’t find him, so he either run away or he was hiding somewhere,” added Sarah.

Sarah then decided to review CCTV footage, which revealed the suspected crook had walked onto her driveway before been peering over her neighbour’s fence.

The hooded man was also then clocked standing close to the side-door of her husband’s work van side-door and looking inside through its windows, potentially for valuables.

Sarah, 32, who also has a 2-year-old, nine-year-old, and 11-year-old, has now said her seven-year-old daughter has since been left shaken-up by the ordeal.

She said: “It’s scary because my kids are in here and one of my daughters saw him on the Ring doorbell app and so she was scared.

“She wouldn’t even sleep last night so we just told her it was someone looking for his cat.

“I have two dogs that I should have just let out but didn’t want to in case they didn’t come back

“I think he is the scum of the earth and should go out and earn money instead of targeting hard working people.”

Essex Police has been contacted for comment.