FANS of one of the greatest bands ever have something to look forward to as a tribute show hits the theatre.
Beatlemania is coming to Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre on Friday, February 4.
The talented cast will revive all 17 of the band’s number one hits including She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night and more.
The production provides great attention to detail from the original instruments and costume designs down to Lennon and McCartney’s on stage banter.
For more information and to book your ticket click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.