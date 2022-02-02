A GROUP of primary school pupils have expressed their political knowledge by having a meeting with an MP.
Youngsters at St Osyth Church of England primary school have formed a student council with members ranging from year one to year six.
The students met with Clacton MP Giles Watling on Friday, January 28 to discuss current affairs, policy writing and ask for advice on pursuing a career in politics.
Ciara Ryan, 30, is a year one teacher who helps run the student council.
She said: “The children are very kind and intelligent. Most of them have good political knowledge for their age, obviously the older ones know more.”
The committee has two reps from every class, and appoint a president, vice president and treasurer at an upcoming meeting.
Apart from politics, the committee is involved in a number of ambitious projects to make the school more forward thinking.
Ciara added: “So far this year we’ve set up an eco-committee which runs as its own entity to make the school greener.
“They’ve raised money for breast cancer and changed the school house names to current inspiring people like David Attenborough, Malala Yousafzai, Ellie Challis and Marcus Rashford.”
