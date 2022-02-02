Four men have been arrested by specialist officers who investigate the organised sexual exploitation of children.

Raids were carried out at four locations in Southend yesterday by the Essex Police Child Sexual Exploitation Proactive Investigation Team, supported by the Operational Support Group.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of rape and the facilitation of a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation and have been released on bail until 24 February.

During searches of the addresses, officers seized digital devices and a quantity of cash.

Detective Sergeant Ben Rushmere, from the CSE Proactive Investigative Team, said: “The protection of the most vulnerable residents of Essex will continue to be a priority for Essex Police and, together with our partners, we will proactively disrupt any activity that puts those members of our community at risk.

“If you or someone you know believe they are subject of sexual or criminal exploitation please contact your local police or the local authority. We will listen to you and take the necessary action to ensure the victim is safeguarded.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: "If you have any information or concerns about someone being exploited, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."