A NEW road safety group has been launched in a bid to tackle dangerous driving across Tendring.

The Tendring Residents Road Safety Alliance, which has been set up by Weeley councillor Peter Harris, will also highlight recent changes to the Highway Code.

The group has already attracted councillors from across the district in an effort to raise road safety issues as well as lobbying for improved safety for pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorists, along with improved road safety education in schools.

Mr Harris said the group aims to form an alliance with organisations such as the police, local authorities and other road safety campaigners.

The move comes after changes were made to the Highway Code last week to create a hierarchy of road users.

Under these new rules, cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians will have priority over motorists, with further rules relating to mobile phones and drug driving, which could see offenders lose their driving licence.

Mr Harris said: "It is important that people take the time to look at and understand the new rules.

"Many of them are backed up with fines, some of which are substantial.

"Opening a car door and hitting a cyclist could land you with a £1,000 fine.

"Drivers caught using a phone whilst driving could receive a fine of £200 and six penalty points on their licence.

“We welcome these new rules which are obviously intended to make our roads safer and save lives.

"Whether they go far enough is a different question.

"I urge everyone to check the new rules to avoid confusion.”

“Our longer-term plan is to create a road safety hero for each of the wards in Tendring, but although a number of councillors, including the chairman of the council Jeff Bray, have joined us, it is early days for us yet.”

The new rules, which will form part of the revised highway code. came into force on January 29.

Further rule changes planned later, include a ban on pavement parking, bringing the rest of England in line with London.