AN important stock count of species housed at a popular seaside attraction to promote conservation has been carried out.

Clacton Pier’s Seaquarium, which has been open for around 40 years, helps to raise awareness about sea life found in local waters.

Each year staff undertake the count - with all the necessary paperwork then submitted to Tendring Council.

This year they recorded 929 fish and sea creatures.

The council is responsible for issuing the seaquarium’s licence, which currently lasts until April 2023 when it will need to be renewed.

Pier director Billy Ball said that although the attraction is not a money-earner and just about breaks even, it is felt that it offers a valuable resource to the community.

“Conservation is quite rightly high on the agenda these days, including looking after our oceans and all that lives within them,” he said.

“It is about everyone doing whatever they can to contribute to that and the seaquarium raises awareness and helps promote conservation.

“Our business is actually on the North Sea itself and we take our ethical responsibilities seriously.”

The pier employs two full-time aquarists who take care of all the sea life which include smooth hound sharks, red-bellied piranha, clown fish, terrapins, turtles, and many other types of fish.

All are fed, looked after and their health checked, and the pier works closely with a vet from the International Zoo Veterinary Group.

The seaquarium was closed due to Covid restrictions for part of last year but all the normal work had to be carried out to ensure standards were properly maintained.

Mr Ball said the seaquarium is regularly inspected and must comply with very strict rules and regulations.

Its licence is in line with those for Colchester Zoo and Southend Sea Life, even though it is a much smaller operation.

Significant improvements in recent years have included a fish welfare unit with holding tanks for any new arrivals who are isolated until they can join the rest of the stock. A new water pump has also been installed.

There is a conservation corner in the seaquarium, and the pier also hosts visits for schools and groups.