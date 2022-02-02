A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Chelmsford.

Officers were contacted shortly after 4pm yesterday, with reports of a disturbance at an address in Tennyson Road.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Poluice say her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Essex Police arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and are working to build a picture of what happened yesterday.

“This incident took place in a residential area so I know it’s likely to cause concern for those living nearby but we have made a quick arrest and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

“There will continue to be a visible police presence in the area throughout today.

“If you have any concerns or any information please come and speak to one of our officers.”

A force spokesman said: "We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV to contact us. If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote crime incident 717 of February 1. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."