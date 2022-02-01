A BUSY road will be closed until the end of next week after a sink hole appeared in Clacton town centre.
Carnarvon Road was cordoned off at its junction with High Street following the discovery of a sink hole on Saturday morning.
The road was closed from Clacton Library to Church Road and led to heavy congestion over the weekend.
A road closure order is in place until February 11 for works to be carried out by Anglian Water.
Closed - Carnarvon Road was closed after a sink hole appeared
The water firm said: "We are very sorry if we have caused any disruption with this essential work."
A diversion has been put in place to allow for "sewer investigation and maintenance".
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The road junction was closed following a large sink hole being discovered.
“This will be closed until it can be assessed and made safe."
“Please plan your journeys around this.”
Essex County Council's traffic control centre said the road was partially blocked due to a “collapsed manhole”.
