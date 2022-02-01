A SEASIDE community group has been given a new lease of life after expanding its offering and giving members the chance to acquire new skills.
The Frinton Women’s Institute usually holds monthly meetings which are attended by specialist speakers who talk about a variety of subjects, and lunch dates.
The organisation also regularly conducts litter-picks and works on community campaigns and projects and in partnership with Walton Foodbank.
Its bosses are now broadening the group’s horizons by introducing craft classes which will cover sewing, embroidery, knitting, flower arranging and more.
Later this year they will also launch a gardening club for green fingered members and even a new golfing society and walking and cycling group.
Jan Holyoake, from the Frinton’s Women’s Institute, said: “Our membership is increasing and the group is a great way of making friends.
“Whether you have lived here for a long time or have recently moved to the area you will be warmly welcomed.
“We also have several special events coming up this year as we celebrate our centenary year.
“So why not give us a try, there couldn't be a better time to join - we are so much more than Jam and Jerusalem.”
