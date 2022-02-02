A LIFELINE charity was forced to close down after its copper piping was snapped away causing a “huge” gas leak in the building.

Tendring Specialist Stroke Services in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, became a target for vandals, who stole the copper piping detaching a gas pipe while attempting to do so.

The charity provides rehabilitation and therapy sessions to stroke survivors who experience isolation as a result of series of losses including the loss of physical ability and speech as well as cognition and social circles.

The services are holistic and include physical rehabilitation, physiotherapy as well as art therapies and emotional counselling.

But the mindless act of vandalism meant both survivors and their carers are now unable to benefit from the support.

Rosemary Garrey, director of operations at the charity, was the first member of staff to discover the theft and prevent a potential disaster.

She said: “I could smell gas outside and I though ‘Maybe I am wrong’ but I came inside the building and I could still smell it and hear the meter.

“We were lucky there was no-one smoking outside.

“A company is replacing the length of copper piping which was vandalised.

“But people who need this service will now have to wait for the repairs to be done and the heating restored at a huge cost to the charity.

“The team isn’t here and people haven’t been able to come and this is a lifeline.”

Rosemary is also concerned about the financial implications this would bring to the group.

She added: “As a charity, we cannot afford this type of incident, as it comes at a cost to the organisation - the gas we have to pay for, the repair, the closure of the centre.

“This is all at a huge financial and personal cost.

“I feel very angry and my fear is they could do it again.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said:”We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

“Quote crime reference 42/27320/22.

“You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

If you want to help the charity cover the costs visit tendringstroke.org.uk.