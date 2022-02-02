A TEENAGE lamppost enthusiast says he has “failed” in his fight to prevent a town’s historic streetlights from being replaced by newer models.

Nathan Curtis-Oram, 16, from Clacton, has been campaigning for at least the last two years in a bid to preserve the area’s heritage lampposts.

During that time, he has strived to convince Essex County Council bosses to refrain from “throwing away” the town’s history by tearing down its Victorian lanterns.

Despite his valiant efforts, earlier this week the youngster noticed the top arms had been chopped from the streetlights in Hunt Drive and LEDs had been installed.

He then ventured around the nearby areas to see if other lampposts had suffered a similar fate, only to find his worst nightmare materialising before his eyes.

“I tried staying around the same area for most of the day and during that time they had replaced a lot more streetlights,” added Nathan.

“I asked if I could save the old heads they had taken down but they wouldn’t let me and then they just got the lanterns and threw them in the back of their van.

“It was so sad to see and it did make upset because it made me feel like all my efforts were not worth and I have failed.

“Streetlights don’t mean much to most people, nor to the council, but to me they mean a lot and I feel it’s down to me to save some of Clacton’s streetlight.”

Essex Highways are carrying out the works as part of a multi-year project which will see old energy-intensive sodium streetlights replaced with longer-lasting LED ones.

It is suggested doing so will save the authority approximately £2.2million ever year and will also contribute to reducing carbon taxes.

A spokesman said: “Nathan’s interest in his local street-lighting continues to be impressive, as is his wider commitment to his neighbourhood.

“We understand Nathan’s frustration that we can’t pass on to him any of the old heads - this is because of regulations we must comply with.

“We hope Nathan’s disappointment is tempered from the knowledge the replacement scheme is bringing multiple, tangible benefits to his neighbourhood and the county.”