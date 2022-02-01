A SHOW celebrating the legendary career of one of Britain’s biggest artists is coming to Clacton.
Fans of musician Sir Elton John are in for a treat as the production of I’m Still Standing – The Music of Elton is coming to West Cliff Theatre on Saturday, March 5.
West Cliff Theatre was the show’s first stop when it premiered in November 2019 and the relationship is set to be rekindled.
The performance will be led by frontman Joel Buckingham who will be backed by The Jets live band.
For tickets and more information and to buy tickets click here.
