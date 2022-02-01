A CREATIVE and talented artist has curated a special fundraising event on behalf of a charity which will be selected at random.
Emma Smith will host the Indoor Craft and Gift Market this Sunday at The Brotherhood Hall, in St Osyth Road, Clacton.
The fete will offer “lots of wonderful stalls”, a tombola giving players the freedom to pick their own prize, and a variety of refreshments.
The free-entry event, running from 10.15am from 12.45pm, will be the first of a programme of ten markets which Emma plans to organise throughout the year.
Each one will be held in aid of one of a longlist of charities, such as The Robin Cancer Trust, Clacton Pride, Sonny’s Army, FoodCycle Clacton, Oakley’s Gift and many more.
Uniquely, the non-profit organisation to benefit from the event will be randomly selected after each different market.
Emma said: “I have an amazing line up of stalls, all eager to show off their delightful products.
“Please pop along to support everyone and see what takes your fancy - a unique gift for someone special or a nice treat for yourself.
“I am looking forward to making these events a success for all.”
To find out more visit artbyemmasmith.co.uk.
