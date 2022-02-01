A STRANDED seal with “sticky eyes” was discovered on a beach in Tendring before being saved by experts.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team were called to Holland Haven on Sunday following reports of a seal pup need of assistance.
The sea creature, which was malting, was transported it to the South East Essex Wildlife Rescue Centre.
Neil Marples, who works for BDMLR, said: “Thanks to the ladies who kept watch and dogs away until I got there, and to the bird watcher who helped me lift the cage.”
