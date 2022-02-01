CANCER patients and charities have been offered a fun day out to experience pop art on the coast.
Nina Chinsky who runs the Ladybird Seascapes Pop Art Beach Hut of Freedom in Walton and pop artist Samuel Thomas are celebrating one year since their joint collaboration bringing art to the people of Essex and East Anglia.
Local charities have enjoyed a day full of fun and Nina would like to invite all charities to get in touch for a complimentary date at her unique coastal retreat on the coast.
Nina said: “Having just recently tragically lost both my best friend and mother-in-law to stage four breast cancer, I want to also offer a day of rest and relaxation to anyone currently going through any kind of cancer treatment.
“The beat hut experience truly gives the body, mind and soul a chance to be at peace for a day offering a welcome escape in a blissful place.”
Other residents can also win a day out and a piece of pop art by entering between the February 1 and 13, four winners will be announced on Valentines Day.
For more information on the complimentary days and competition email nina@ladybirdseascapes.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.