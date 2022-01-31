CONSERVATIVE MPs have responded as Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to the country for breaches of lockdown restrictions at Number 10.

Mr Johnson addressed the House of Commons today following the publication of a report by civil servant Sue Gray into the so-called Partygate scandal.

Ms Gray's report looked at 16 events over a 20 month period and said alleged breaches did not meet the threshold of criminal investigation.

However, 12 are being examined by the Metropolitan police and, she said, as such she had to leave details of those out which had meant it was "not possible to provide a meaningful report".

However, in the report she said several gatherings "should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did" and she identified "failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street.

She said: "Every citizen has been impacted by the pandemic. Everyone has made personal sacrifices, some the most profound, having been unable to see loved ones in their last moments or care for vulnerable family and friends.

"Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.

"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time."

She also said the "excessive consumption of alcohol" was not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time.

Response - Boris Johnson addressed the House of Commons

Addressing the Commons, Mr Johnson said he is making changes to how Downing Street and the Cabinet Office is run.

He said the "fragmented" nature needs to be addressed, so he will create an office of the Prime Minister.

He also said it was time to review the civil service code of conduct.

In apologising for "the things we did not get right" he said: "I get it and I will fix it".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described Mr Johnson as "a man without shame".

However, Neil Stock, the leader of Tory-run Tendring Council, said: “It’s a bit of a storm in a teacup.

“There’s general criticisms in the report, but there’s no smoking gun that many people are looking for.

“It doesn’t make Boris look good, but he has apologised and we need to move on.

“I don’t think it would be helpful for Boris to go – he was elected with a huge majority just two years ago.

“He’s got a job to do and needs to get on with it and he’s had to deal with Covid which was completely unexpected and unpredictable.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of local people, some who struggled to run businesses during the various lockdowns, and this doesn’t come up as a big issue.”

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said there’s no need for a "large No 10 superstructure" and that it needs to be "slimmed down and streamlined".

He welcomed Mr Johnson’s "determination to restore Cabinet government" and that the prime minister will be “judged” on the results over the next few months.