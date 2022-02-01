A GROUP of students are raising money to buy ingredients and make sandwiches for the homeless.
The kind youngsters attend Clacton Coastal Academy (CCA) and are donating to homeless people supported by the hope@trinity initiative at Trinity Methodist Church in Clacton.
This generous act follows a bake sale the students held just before Christmas that raised £150.
The students are supported by volunteer Diane Bignell, 69, of Elmstead Market, who taught at the school before retiring.
Diane was gleaming with pride as she detailed the work done by CCA students.
She said: “I go in every Tuesday whilst the children are making sandwiches and I take them down to hope at trinity.
“The children want to help and the school is keen on fostering community links.”
Diane is also part of a circuit leadership team at Trinity, linking her to both the school and the church which encouraged her to help.
Janet Jenkins, Deacon at hope@trinity said: “We at hope@trinity are very grateful that the young people are kind enough to make sandwiches every week for the homeless and vulnerable.
“There is currently much poverty in Clacton and ‘food poverty’ is part of this, which we will alleviate with the help of the students.”
