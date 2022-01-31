A WOMAN claims she was threatened with arrest for refusing to give her name to police officers after they pulled her over to say her MOT would soon run out.

Sara Ryan, 50, from Witham, was on her way home after visiting her mum in Jaywick when she noticed she was being followed by a police car through Clacton.

After about 20 minutes of driving, Sara says she was flagged down by two young male officers near the St Osyth Road roundabout.

Bizarrely, the two beat bobbies are then said to have informed Sara her MOT – which she had already booked in with her mechanics - would expire in two days.

Despite not committing a crime, Sara says the officers then proceeded to ask for her name and date of birth and when she declined they threatened her with arrest.

“Never in my 30 years of driving have I had a police officer pull me over to tell me my MOT runs out,” she said.

“They told me I would be arrested if I did not comply so I told them I have the right to remain silent as I have not committed a crime.

“They continued with their threats of arrest and after 20 minutes of harassment without giving my name and address they let me go.”

According to Sara, the officers, who happily gave her their names and identification numbers, pulled her over at about 8.15pm.

She admits having been somewhat frightened by the random encounter.

Sara added: “Being a lone 50-year-old female in a car at night and then being stopped by two young police officers is quite scary – but I stuck to my guns.

“I would not like to think what this could be like for a young female on her own or a more elderly woman.”

Essex Police has now confirmed a complaint relating to this incident has been lodged.

A spokesman said: “As with all complaints made to us, it will be investigated thoroughly.

“As a result, we will not comment until our own investigation is finalised the facts have been established.”