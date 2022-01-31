A MAN from Clacton has admitted carrying out sexual activity in a public loo.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard Mitchell Crosby, 27, of Lake Walk, engaged in sexual activity in a lavatory at Waterloo Railway Station on July 14 last year.

He was handed a six-month conditional discharge, which means he will face no further punishment if he does not commit a further offence within that period.

He must pay a £22 surcharge to fund victim services and £85 costs.