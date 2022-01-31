A REMEMBRANCE service was held for those who tragically lost their lives in the Jaywick flood of 1953.
On the night of January 31, a spring tide, rising water levels and northerly gales drove a wall of water down the coast creating a flood.
Residents gathered at St James’ Church in Jaywick on Sunday, January 30 to honour the 37 villagers who died in that episode.
St James’ Church attendees gather each year to light candles and hold a minute’s silence in memory of those who died.
Dan Casey, 82, of Jaywick praises the community for coming together and never forgetting those who died.
He said: “I’m glad we do this every year, it’s important we honour these people because they still have family that are alive.
“We are a very close community and there is a great spirit down here, if there’s just one day when we can remember them then at least that’s better than nothing.
With prominent flood warnings on the Essex coast, Dan and others are worried that the events of 1953 could reoccur.
Dan added: “With the constant flood warnings and alerts we get we always have to be on our toes to ensure lives aren’t lost again.”
