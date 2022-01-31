Drivers in and around Tendring will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A120, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am March 4 2022, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Hare Green Interchange to Ramsey Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
