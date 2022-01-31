LIFEBOAT volunteers were called to the aid of a kite surfer who got into difficulty in the sea off Clacton.
Clacton RNLI D Class lifeboat crew was called to reports of the kite surfer experiencing difficulty near the resort's Martello Bay at about 10.55am on Sunday.
A spokesman for the station said it was the first shout of the year for the volunteer team.
He added: "We launched to reports of a kite surfer experiencing difficulties.
"Our volunteer crew quickly launched into clear and calm weather conditions to a location very close to that of the surfer and the lifeboat station.
"During the launch procedure a kite surfer made themselves known to the crew from the promenade.
"The kite surfer had self-recovered themselves back to shore and wanted to let the crew know that they were safe and well.
"Whilst the crew were preparing to recover the lifeboat back to the station, they spotted another kite surfer who appeared to be struggling so the crew approached and offered them some advice and after checking they were OK, proceeded to recover to shore."
The crew were stood down and returned to the lifeboat station, in Hastings Avenue, shortly before 11.30am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.