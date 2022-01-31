STUDENTS are looking out for the planet by recycling their football boots and trainers in an environmentally friendly initiative.
Every time a pair of football boots or trainers is made, around 13kg of carbon is generated which has a negative impact on the environment.
Clacton County High School students are donating their shoes for a project called Football Rebooted sponsored by Utilita Energy.
It aims to rehome one million pairs of football boots and astro turf trainers, saving families a fortune as well as 136,000 tonnes of carbon.
This figure is equivalent to taking 7,000 cars off the road for a year or turning the energy off in one million medium sized homes for a week.
Boots and trainers donated by the school will be redistributed to grassroots clubs across the UK.
The project is supported by famous names including ex-England international David James MBE who co-created the initiative.
Other schools can request a free collection box for students to donate their unwanted football boots and astro turf trainers.
To find out more about the initiative and to get involved, click here.
