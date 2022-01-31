FLOOD alerts have been issued for the Essex coast today.
The alert, issued by Flood Information Service, covers the area from Felixstowe to Clacton.
It also includes Orwell and Stour estuaries.
Due to Storm Corrie, some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 10.15am and 12.15pm.
Tides are also expected to be higher than usual.
The alert said:"The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed.
"The waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded.
"Water may be on the quay at Mistley.
"Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated of the flood risk."
