PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has said National Insurance will rise from April despite calls for it to be delayed due to rising energy bills and inflation.

There is a planned £12 billion rise from April, with Mr Johnson saying the money is needed to clear the NHS backlog.

Under the new changes, employees, employers and the self-employed will all pay 1.25p more in the pound for National Insurance for a year.

After that, the extra tax will be collected as a new Health and Social Care Levy.

The changes will see an employee on £20,000 a year pay an extra £89 in tax, with someone on £50,000 paying £464 more.

From April, people earning under £9,880 a year, or £823 a month, will not have to pay National Insurance and will not have to pay the new levy.

