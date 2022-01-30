PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has said National Insurance will rise from April despite calls for it to be delayed due to rising energy bills and inflation.
There is a planned £12 billion rise from April, with Mr Johnson saying the money is needed to clear the NHS backlog.
Under the new changes, employees, employers and the self-employed will all pay 1.25p more in the pound for National Insurance for a year.
After that, the extra tax will be collected as a new Health and Social Care Levy.
The changes will see an employee on £20,000 a year pay an extra £89 in tax, with someone on £50,000 paying £464 more.
From April, people earning under £9,880 a year, or £823 a month, will not have to pay National Insurance and will not have to pay the new levy.
But do you agree?
Cast your vote below.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment