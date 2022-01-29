POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a crash that left a man with serious injuries.
Officers with Essex Police are appealing for witnesses, or dashcam footage, of a clilision which took place in Chelmsford.
The incident took place at 11.49pm on Thursday January 20 and involved a car and a motorbike.
The motorbike rider sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are specifically hoping to locate the occupants of a silver Vauxhall Zafira which was seen in the area at the time of the collision.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage of it should contact us on 101 citing incident 1283 of January 20.
"You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk/.
"Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.