A MAN was found dead at an Essex train station.
Essex Police were called to Chalkwell train station shortly after 8.15pm last night, (on the evening of January 28), due to concerns for a man’s welfare.
Upon arrival, a man was found dead by officers.
READ MORE >> 'Priceless' boat stolen from marina leaving family devastated
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to Chalkwell train station regarding concerns for a man’s welfare shortly after 8.15pm last night, Friday 28 January.
“We arrived and sadly found a man had died.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment