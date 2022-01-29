A ROAD has been cordoned off following the discovery of a large sink hole.
The A133 Carnarvon Road from its junction with the High Street has been closed after the finding.
Traffic is building and drivers should plan ahead for this incident.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Carnarvon Road junction High Street has been closed following a large sink hole being discovered.
"This will be closed until it can be assessed and made safe.
"Please plan your journeys around this."
