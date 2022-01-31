AN eco-conscious resident has blasted litterbugs after discovering discarded mess at a beauty spot, questioning: “Do the tossers not care?”

Rachel Barford, 58, from Walton, is part of the Walton Against Lazy Littering group which have carried out more then 30 litter-picks since last March.

The dedicated volunteers meet every two weeks and most recently retrieved two electric reclining chairs which had been dumped on the beach.

Despite not concerning her home turf, Rachel was left fuming on Tuesday morning while on a dog-walk at Brook Country Park, in London Road, Clacton.

Strewn across the car park she spotted a variety of rubbish, including drinks cans and take away packaging from the likes of the nearby KFC.

Furious Rachel, who reported the mess to the Clacton Volunteer Litter-picking Group, has now slammed those responsible for thoughtlessly dropping their waste.

She said: “Do the tossers not care? I was out walking my dog and I saw they had left a disgusting mess of cans and wrappers and other detritus.

“What is the mentality of people to sit in their cars, eat their takeaway and then chuck all the litter out of the window?

“It looks horrendous, pollutes the environment and affects the wildlife – it is ignorant, disrespectful and completely selfish.”

According to figures published by Keep Britain Tidy, more than two million pieces of litter hit the ground every day and fines can be handed out to those who are caught.

Despite this, waste otherwise destined for the bin continues to be discarded throughout the country, not least in places such as Tendring and Colchester.

Rachel has now called for those breaking the law by littering to be hit with harsher punishments in order to deter them from considering committing such crimes.

“I want the culprits to be educated enough to take their litter home with them or to put it in the nearest bin,” added Rachel.

“A national campaign could help, but these people need to get hefty fines, be named and shamed, and made to clear the mess up – the existing fines are not enough.”