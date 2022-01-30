MORE than 100 people in Essex died after testing positive for coronavirus on the same days senior ministers and Government staff and officials reportedly partied.

According to figures published by Gov.uk a total of 118 people in the county were pronounced dead while Downing Street gatherings took place.

Of this figure 25 of the deaths occurred in Braintree, Colchester and Tendring and all were within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

The 118 people who lost their lives died on either May 15, May 20, June 19, November 13, November 25, November 27, or on December 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18 in 2020.

On these days it is reported that those working in Government participated in parties which may have broken coronavirus restrictions and lockdown rules.

On May 15, for example, there was a cheese and wine gathering in the Downing Street Garden, while five days later the same venue hosted a “bring your own booze” event.

Boris Johnson is also alleged to have celebrated his birthday with a party on June 19 and on November 13 the Prime Minister’s flat hosted a leaving bash for an aide.

On November 25 the Treasury department reportedly engaged in a drinks event before a second Number 10 leaving do was held two days later.

Throughout December it is also there were a further four department parties and a virtual quiz night, before a Christmas celebration on the 18th.

On April 16 last year, the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, there were also leaving bashes for director of communications James Slack and a photographer.

Nobody from Essex, however, is believed to have died as a result of coronavirus complications on this day.

The alleged rule-breaking gatherings are currently being investigated by civil servant and the Cabinet Office's Second Permanent Secretary Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police.