COUNCIL bosses have agreed to pump an extra £500,000 into two major projects following a “horrendous” increase in construction costs.
Plans have already been approved for the £2.4million Jaywick Workspace scheme, which includes 25 business units in Brooklands, and the £1.6million Starlings project in Dovercourt.
Mary Newton, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for business, said tenders for the work came back “significantly over budget” due to spiralling costs.
“We recognise the issues of inflation at the moment, but Tendring Council remains fully committed to the projects,” she said.
The council’s cabinet agreed to stump up a further £254,465 for the Jaywick scheme and an additional £272,383 for the Starlings project, which will see the former garage and Queen’s Head Hotel site turned into a new car park, event space and toilets.
The decision will need to be ratified by the full council next month as part of its budget.
Council leader Neil Stock said costs have “gone up horrendously” due to inflation in the construction sector, but that the council wants to get the projects “over the line”.
Plans to demolish the Milton Road car park, as part of the Dovercourt scheme, will be postponed so £74,000 can be put back into the main redevelopment project.
