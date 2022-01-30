WITH Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, couples throughout the county will no doubt be searching for something romantic to do in order to mark the occasion.

Thankfully, loved-up cupids from tourism body Visit Essex have done the hard work for them by compiling a list of the most lovey-dovey things to do on the big day.

Be it a picturesque walk along the Maldon promenade, an adrenaline-filled trip to Adventure Island, or a nice drive on Mersea Island, Essex can definitely do romance.

Mark Durham, vice chairman if Visit Essex, said: “With beautiful towns, stunning scenery and a real diversity of landscapes, along with great places to eat and drink, there is so much in Essex for couples to see and do together this Valentine’s.”

And he is not wrong - here are some Visit Essex’ most popular suggestions which might be worth considering for this Valentine’s Day and on the days leading up to it.

The Food of Love

The English Cream Tea Company is this year welcoming lovebirds at the Secret Sconery, a romantic hideaway tucked away into the Essex countryside.

Located in White Roding near Dunmow the special Valentine’s afternoon tea, taking place on February 12, offers tasty homemade fayre at a cost of £37.95 per person.

The Cookery School, on the other day, at Braxted Park, might be a better choice for those coupled looking to get more hands-on by creating their own foodie delights.

Under the supervision of top chef, Steve Walpole, they will learn how to produce tasty dishes as part of a vegan and vegetarian cookery course costing £145 each person.

Romance the Old-Fashioned Way

Want to date like Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings? If so, then take a step back into the Regency era with a romantic stroll along the promenade in Maldon.

Here there are Thames sailing barges on display and a picturesque park to revel in, or you could even take your partner on a steam train for some old-fashioned romance.

The county has several heritage tracks, including the Epping Ongar Railway and the East Anglian Railway Museum in Chappel costing £10 and £8 respectively.

Sunsets and Romantic Strolls

Cudmore Grove on Mersea Island is a gorgeous destination to consider and boasts a stunning shoreline perfect for a romantic as the sun sets over the North Sea.

At the same time, couples can enjoy freshly harvested oysters, also known as the food of love, in some of the local restaurants.

Alternatively, if you fancy a gentle bike ride, the Flitch Way, a former railway line running from Braintree to Bishop’s Stortford, provides flat, traffic free trail to explore.

Adrenaline Love

Partners looking to truly wow their other halves may wish to consider proposing on top of a rollercoaster at Adventure Island.

Regardless of the attention, the Southend theme park will provide a fun-filled Valentine’s Day trip, but the Skydrop could be the perfect place to pop the question.

To discover more about places to go in Essex this Valentine’s Day, visit visitessex.com.