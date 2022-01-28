A YOUNG man who dreams of one day becoming a police officer had the time of his life after being invited to experience a day on the beat.
Josh stopped-by Clacton Police Station, in Beatrice Road, on Wednesday, where he got to hang out with officers from the Community Policing Team.
During his visit Sergeant Ben Felton and his team took Josh on a tour of the station and he was also shown one of the jail cells in the custody area.
He even got to meet and talk all things law enforcement with Essex Police Tendring’s local policing inspector.
Given his fascination with police vehicles, Josh was also given the privilege of being able to sit up-front inside some of the force’s fleet of cars.
Using the lights and sirens, he was shown how all the officers’ equipment worked while donning some of the policing uniform.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: The Community Policing Team in Clacton were visited by local young man called Josh on Wednesday.
“We had been told by his mum that he is a big fan of the police and their vehicles - it was great to meet you Josh.”
