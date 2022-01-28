An upset family is making a plea for help after their eight month puppies worth £3,000 were snatched from their home.

The two American XL Bully puppies, Storm and Athena, were taken from their kennel at the rear of the owner’s property in Nazeing Road, Waltham Abbey at aound 5.30pm on Monday.

Storm and Athena’s owner said: “The puppies are very valuable at around £3,000 each, but they are more than just a price to us. They are our beloved pets and part of our family. We are extremely upset that they aren’t here with us.

“We want Storm and Athena back and hope that anyone who knows what has happened to them or can tell us where they are, contacts the police.”

The eight-month-old puppies were last seen by their owner when they were fed just before 4pm.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Both puppies are female and in season, so anyone who has been offered them for sale should call us and let us know of their whereabouts so they can be returned to their rightful owner.

"The dogs are blue coloured with white chests."

Storm has white marking on the front of her nose, and Athena white marking on the top of her head. Both are microchipped.

Officers are urging anyone who saw anything or has any dash cam or doorbell footage to contact the force.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote crime reference 42/22240/22.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.