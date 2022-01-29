A RECENT case study focuses on a couple who bought a home after Covid induced flexible working options widened their property search area.
Michael and Francois Matysik moved to the coast this year after finding their dream home at St Osyth Priory.
The couple found the property online, and with Francois being a history buff, they became interested.
Michael said: “We moved to Chafford Hundred about four years ago, having emigrated a few years prior from South Africa.
“At first it was great having everything so close by, such as the trains into London, where we both worked, but increasingly the busyness of the area got to us, so we started looking to move somewhere quieter.
“We called and City & Country sent a video tour of the development and a couple of completed properties. When we visited a few weeks later, we couldn’t believe how beautiful it was.”
The couple bought a two-bedroom, mid-terraced house with views of the residents’ green.
Francois added: “From the minute you drive through the gates you’re in a different world. What City & Country has done is another class – they take these listed places and breathe new life into them so they’re available for generations to come.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.