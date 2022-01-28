SPORTY youngsters have been celebrated at Ipswich Town Football Club after qualifying as junior coaches.
Staff at Great Bentley and Frinton primary schools have written a bespoke junior coaching award and qualification in partnership with the football club.
The children took part in an eight-week course where they learned warm up techniques and delivery skills and the children were then challenged to design training session.
Under the direction of the Ipswich Town coaching staff, the children had to dedicate six weeks of their free time after school to deliver these sessions.
The course provided the children with key knowledge of sports skills, as well as opportunity to develop their leadership skills.
Those involved were so excited by the course that the count down between each session was described as a long wait.
Staff at both schools said watching the children receiving their printed coach hoodies and certificates on match day has been ‘the icing on the cake’.
The children described the opportunity as ‘fabulous’ and ‘a memory they will have for a long time.’
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.