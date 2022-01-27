Police have called off their search for a missing man in Essex after a body was found.

Officers are no longer searching for Henry Hitchens following the discovery, which was made earlier today.

A public appeal for information about Mr Hitchens's whereabouts was launched after he was reported missing from his home in Ingatestone.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers looking for Henry Hitchens, who is missing from the Ingatestone area have suspended their search after a man’s body was found.

"The discovery was made this morning.

"Formal identification has yet to take place but Henry’s family have been told."