Police have called off their search for a missing man in Essex after a body was found.
Officers are no longer searching for Henry Hitchens following the discovery, which was made earlier today.
A public appeal for information about Mr Hitchens's whereabouts was launched after he was reported missing from his home in Ingatestone.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers looking for Henry Hitchens, who is missing from the Ingatestone area have suspended their search after a man’s body was found.
"The discovery was made this morning.
"Formal identification has yet to take place but Henry’s family have been told."
