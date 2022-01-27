RESIDENTS in Jaywick will be able to receive their coronavirus vaccines and booster jabs next week when a mobile health facility pulls into the village.
The NHS’s Vaccination Bus will be parked up at the Jaywick Resource Centre on February 1 between 10am and 4pm.
No appointment is needed for the walk-in service, which will be administering first and second does, in addition to booster vaccines.
Third primary doses will also be available for individuals with a letter from their doctors confirming their eligibility.
