RESIDENTS in Jaywick will be able to receive their coronavirus vaccines and booster jabs next week when a mobile health facility pulls into the village.

The NHS’s Vaccination Bus will be parked up at the Jaywick Resource Centre on February 1 between 10am and 4pm.

No appointment is needed for the walk-in service, which will be administering first and second does, in addition to booster vaccines.

Third primary doses will also be available for individuals with a letter from their doctors confirming their eligibility.