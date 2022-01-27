A PERFORMING arts group is preparing to return to the stage for the first time in two years and audience members are being urged to buy tickets.
The Clacton Musical Theatre Society will perform Beauty and the Beast at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, from Thursday until Sunday.
Written by former Clacton County High School student Joe Meloy, the pantomime version of the legendary story has been in rehearsals for five months.
The show will mark the group’s first following a two-year absence from venues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the impacts of national lockdowns.
During that time the team of talented actors, singers and dancers have had to deal with cast absences and wear masks while rehearsing and overcome hurdles.
Director Lucy Weaver said: “It has been such a roller-coaster and we thought we many never put this show on, but now we can and can't wait to show everyone.
“Sadly, at present, ticket sales are not where they would usually be as people are obviously hesitant to risk booking in the current climate.
“But strict Covid safety measures have been introduced so we are urging people to come along and have a much-needed night of entertainment.”
Tickets cost £10 from
