DISTRESSING IMAGE BELOW
A STRANDED seal has died despite the best efforts of mammal experts after sustaining an injury.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team was made aware of a seal pup in Holland on-Sea last Tuesday.
Upon arrival it was established the water animal had suffered a jaw injury and needed urgent medical attention.
It was subsequently taken to the South Essex Wildlife Rescue Centre but unfortunately died shortly after.
Another injured seal, however, discovered with a “nasty wound” on its flipper, in Titchmarsh Marina, Walton, was safely rescued.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.