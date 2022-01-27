DISTRESSING IMAGE BELOW

A STRANDED seal has died despite the best efforts of mammal experts after sustaining an injury.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team was made aware of a seal pup in Holland on-Sea last Tuesday.

Upon arrival it was established the water animal had suffered a jaw injury and needed urgent medical attention.

It was subsequently taken to the South Essex Wildlife Rescue Centre but unfortunately died shortly after.

Another injured seal, however, discovered with a “nasty wound” on its flipper, in Titchmarsh Marina, Walton, was safely rescued.

