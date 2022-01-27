A man has been jailed after trying to meet a child for sex.

Aaron Morrison, 34, was jailed for 35 months at Ipswich Crown Court after he admitted arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence.

His offending centred on sexual communications with a person purporting to be 14 in December 2020 via a mobile phone.

It saw Morrison make several attempts to meet this individual to have penetrative sex.

He was first arrested in December 2020 following police investigations into his mobile phone.

It was established he was sending sexual messages to a person purporting to be 14 years of age.

Morrison attended different locations in Essex to meet this individual to carry out the intended act.

In June last year Morrison, of High Street, Felixstowe, was subsequently charged with two offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He later admitted to arranging or facilitating the commission of a sexual offence, which occurred at the start of December 2020.

DC James Lait said: “Although the victim and Morrison never met, the sentence handed down reflects the depraved nature of Morrison.

"I hope the outcome of this case reassures members of the public that we take such allegations of online predatory behaviour on the young and vulnerable extremely seriously and work to safeguard victims as quickly as possible.

"We will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”

-

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

Keep up to date with all the latest crime and court news with our dedicated Facebook page.