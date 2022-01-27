POLICE officers have launched a search for a man who they want to speak with in connection with a burglary and theft.
Essex Police are currently on the lookout for 28-year-old Tony Coppin, who is from Colchester, but it known to frequently visit Jaywick and Martello Beach Holiday Park.
The force wants to speak with Mr Coppin, described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short, brown receding hair, regarding with burglary and theft offences.
Anyone with information about where he could be is asked to submit a report online at essex.police.uk or by using the 'Live Chat' button to between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively, Essex Police can also be called on 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
